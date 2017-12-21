Families in need of 'Toys for Tots' in Tri-Cities doubles in 2017

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - More than 1,200 families will have gifts to put under the Christmas this year thanks to the Toys for Tots program. The number doubles what the Marine Corps Reserve distributed in the region just last year.

Gifts are collected every year here in the Tri-Cities for the program, an annual mission of the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

"It allows us to give Christmas to children, especially in the Tri-Cities area, that won't have the opportunity to have Christmas if it wasn't for us," Sgt. Jenny Lauzier said.

Lauzier oversees the program at the reserve unit in Gray. She has seen the need in the region continue to grow.

"It shows you the need is out there, and I'm only imagining that it's going to get bigger every year," she said.

Diane Edens picks up toys for her grandchildren. She and her daughter have visited the unit the past several years.

"I wish I had the money to get this, but I thank those who went out and spent the money to get this for my grandchild," Edens said.

She said this event makes their Christmas special every year.

Edens said, "That's what it's all about is the sparkle in that eye for that child when they open that present to see 'Look what I Got for Christmas!"

Edens also shared with us her personal story of seeing the great need in the community. It's so much, she said she often shares her grand children's toys with others in the community.

"I see a lot of needs where children don't get anything for Christmas and it really breaks my heart that other children don't get anything," Edens said.

This is exactly the mission the Marines are targeting and will soon begin their year-long mission of bringing toys to kids all over the Tri-Cities once again.

"Each kid gets about four toys each, and then we allow their parents to pick up stocking stuffers. That way, they can fill their stockings, and not only under the tree," Lauzier said.