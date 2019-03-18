Walmart ending 'Savings Catcher' for consumers next month

One of the nation's leading retailers will be ending its price matching next month.

Corporate officials with department store chain Walmart announced recently their plans to discontinue their 'Savings Catcher' program that allowed customers to recoup savings if an item they purchased was lower at another business. The service will end on May 14, a report said.

"We designed Savings Catcher as a means to catch occasions when a competitor’s price on a nationally advertised item was found to be lower than what you paid for it at Walmart. Since the introduction of the program, we’ve worked hard to lower prices on thousands of everyday items across our stores, which has resulted in our prices winning the vast majority of the time when you submit receipts to Savings Catcher," the statement said.

"This tells us that the program’s intent has been met, which was to provide you upfront with everyday low prices so that you and your family can save money and live better."

The customer's remaining balance will remain in their account until they choose to use those funds, the company reported, and there is no time limit placed on that money.

